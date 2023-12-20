LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A 67-year-old woman died Monday evening in a crash between two vehicles in Lincoln County, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The woman, whose name was not disclosed, was driving east on 276th Street in a 2014 Ford Taurus. According to a release, she did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 11. A 21-year-old man driving south in a 2006 Ford F350 then hit the Ford Taurus, the SD Department of Public Safety said.

The woman suffered fatal injuries, while the man received minor injuries. A passenger in the Ford Taurus suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, an agency of the SD Department of Public Safety, is investigating the crash. They are investigating alcohol use for the Taurus driver and seatbelt usage for all involved.

All information is currently preliminary. The investigation is ongoing.