TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday morning southeast of Tea has been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on 276th Street when the driver lost control due to bad conditions on the road. The Durango crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.

The driver of the Durango, 71-year-old Kathryn Thoreson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.