Person killed in head-on crash with semi near Everly, IA

EVERLY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person died from a fatal two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon near Everly, Iowa.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s dispatch received a report of a reckless driver that was all over the road west of Everly at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said that dispatch then got a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of 100th Avenue and Highway 18 a short time later.

The sheriff’s office said a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Lori Hott, of Milford, was heading west on Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound semi head-on. The semi was driven by Eric Meighan, 35, of Ruthven.

Authorities reported that Hott sustained fatal injuries. Meighan didn’t receive any injuries.

The Peterbilt semi, owned by Prairie Farm Trucking, received $60,000 of damage and was deemed totaled. The Camry was also deemed totaled.

Authorities said the crash is currently still under investigation.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Everly Fire and Rescue, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, and Spencer Hospital.