Woman killed in ambulance crash near Jefferson identified

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – A woman who died on Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Union County has been identified.

According to officials, the crash happened around 3:32 a.m on Saturday on Interstate 29 about one mile south of Jefferson.

Authorities said an ambulance was driving south on the interstate when the driver lost control, crossed both lanes, went into the median, entered the northbound lanes, and hit the back end of a semi-truck and trailer. The impact of the crash caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

Officials said the passenger in the ambulance, Tonya Bruscher, 29, of Brunsville, Iowa, wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The ambulance driver, Jacob Smith, 22, of Sergeant Bluff, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Sioux City. He was wearing a seat belt.

The semi-truck driver, Bruce Muehler, 62, of Campbell, Minnesota, was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He wasn’t taken to a hospital.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed to traffic for about eight hours.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for Tonya Bruscher.