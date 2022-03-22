LENNOX, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities have identified a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday near Lennox, South Dakota.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at the intersection of 275th Street and 466th Avenue, about three miles north of Lennox, Saturday at 5:41 a.m.

Nicoli Wrage, 59 of Marion, South Dakota was driving a car east on 275th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. The car then went into the intersection and collided with a pickup driven by Jordan Javers, 32, Sioux Falls.

Wrage was pronounced dead at the scene. Javers had serious injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.