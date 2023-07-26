DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities say a Winnebago woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 between Jackson and South Sioux City.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that authorities were called to a crash Wednesday at 2:46 a.m. to the 426-mile marker on Highway 20, just west of the intersection with Nebraska Highway 110. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Dakota City Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene.

After investigating the incident, deputies believe the vehicle driven by Winona Rice, 79, of Winnebago, was heading west and entered the eastbound lane when the vehicles collided.

Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a Sioux City hospital for minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene.