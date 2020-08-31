Woman killed after ambulance crashes on I-29 near Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – A woman is dead after an ambulance lost control, crashing into a semi on Interstate 29 near Jefferson, South Dakota Saturday, closing part of the interstate for eight hours Saturday.

The crash took place one mile south of Jefferson at mile marker eight just after 3:30 a.m., according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Authorities report that a southbound ambulance lost control and drove into the northbound lanes, hitting the back end of the semi-truck and trailer. It caused the semi to roll on its passenger side, blocking northbound traffic.

The 29-year-old female passenger in the ambulance was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Interstate 29 in that area was closed to traffic for about eight hours, opening again at 11:20 a.m.

Highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.