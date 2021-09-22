Woman involved in Storm Lake burglary, assault sentenced

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Nebraska woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to burglary of a Storm Lake home.

According to the release, Jettoria White, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to Iowa Department of Corrections for a maximum term of 10 years.

White pleaded guilty on June 15 to charges of second-degree burglary and child endangerment.

White was one of three people arrested for entering a home and assaulting occupants that resulted from a custody dispute over a child on October 24, 2020.