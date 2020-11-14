Woman injured in rollover near Homer

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – A rollover near Homer sent a woman to the hospital.

Authorities responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Ireton Avenue and South Bluff Road before 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials said a woman driving a white Jeep Wrangler lost control and ended up in a ditch.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Homer Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

There’s no information of the extent of the woman’s injuries.

