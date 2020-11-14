HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – A rollover near Homer sent a woman to the hospital.
Authorities responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Ireton Avenue and South Bluff Road before 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials said a woman driving a white Jeep Wrangler lost control and ended up in a ditch.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Homer Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.
There’s no information of the extent of the woman’s injuries.
Latest Stories
- Siouxland Forecast: November 13, 2020
- VIDEO: Otter swims in Florida yard flooded during Tropical Storm Eta
- Woman injured in rollover near Homer
- Digital Exclusive: Importance of being kind to others
- COVID crisis: Iowa, Nebraska in top ten states that have seen the biggest case increases in the last two weeks