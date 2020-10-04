Woman injured in one-vehicle crash near Hawarden

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was injured during a rollover near Hawarden, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash that resulted in a rollover on Saturday at 12:28 a.m.

Officials said Jasmine Negus, 20, of Sioux Center, was driving north on Cherry Avenue, tried to make a right turn onto 390th Street, lost control of the vehicle, entered the north ditch, and rolled.

In order to treat minor injuries, Negus was taken to Hawarden Regional Healthcare.

The vehicle Negus was driving sustained approximately $5,000 in damage, and she was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.