Woman injured after hitting vehicle backing out of driveway near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A 26-year-old woman from Rock Rapids suffered minor injuries after hitting a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway onto Highway 75 near Sioux Center.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on February 10, at 12:27 a.m., authorities investigated a crash that occurred on Highway 75, two and three-quarter miles north of Sioux Center.

Jessica Chinn, 26, of Rock Rapids, was going north on Highway 75. Sieranna Bazaldua, 20, of Boyden, was backing out of a residential driveway onto Highway 75. Chinn attempted to avoid striking Bazaldua but due to a mechanical failure on her vehicle, was unable and hit Bazaldua.

Chinn was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

Chinn’s vehicle suffered about $3,000 in damage. Bazaldua’s also sustained an around $3,000 in damage.

Chinn was cited for operating a motor vehicle with defective brakes, and Bazaldua was cited for failing to yield right of way.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sioux Center Ambulance and Sioux Center Police Department.