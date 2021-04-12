Woman hospitalized after school bus involved near Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was hospitalized after officials said a school bus struck her vehicle at an intersection Monday morning.

According to a release, on April 12, at 7:55 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of 310th Street and Harrison Avenue, one mile west of Hull.

Leona Vander Vegte, 73, of Hull was driving a 2009 Bluebird school bus northbound on Harrison. Sarah Grevengoed, 39, of Hull was driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am westbound on 310th Street. Vander Vegte entered the intersection and the two struck.

Grevengoed was transported to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The Bluebird sustained approximately $500 in damage. The Pontiac sustained an estimated $4,000.

Vander Vegte was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and Grevengoed was cited for failing to use a seat belt.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Ambulance and Hull Fire Department.