SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials at the Sheldon Fire Co. released the identity of one person who died in an early morning fire on April 25.

According to the Sheldon Fire Co. Facebook page, crews were called to an apartment fire. The department asked for help from Sanborn and Hospers fire departments.

Crews discovered a victim of the fire in a back bedroom when they entered the apartment for a second time.

One death was confirmed after the fire was contained and transported to the State medical examiner in Ankeny for positive identification.

The person was identified as Marlyn Anderson, 60, of Sheldon.

The fire also damaged neighboring apartments resulting in 11 occupants without homes.