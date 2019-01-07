Local News

Woman identified after deadly crash with train in southeast SD

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KCAU) - A Yankton, South Dakota woman died Thursday after her vehicle crashed into a train in southeast South Dakota. 

She was identified as Isabelle Plath, 21, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

They said that Plath was driving north on Highway 25 near Scotland when her vehicle collided with a train Thursday night around 9:30. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. 

