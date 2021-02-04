Woman hurt after deer hits side of pickup near Ruthven

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was taken to a hospital after a deer ran into the passenger side of her pickup while driving near Ruthven.

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, at 8:15 p.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Ford Emergency, advising of a incident in the 3500 block of 340th Avenue near Ruthven.

Upon investigation it was discovered a 2019 Ford F-150 truck was going south on 340th Avenue when a deer exited the ditch and ran into the passenger side of the pickup. Air bags were deployed inside the vehicle after impact. The driver, Heather De Jong, 47, of Ruthven, complained of possible injuries at the scene and would be transported by personal vehicle to the hospital to be checked for injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Damage to the F-150 pickup was estimated at $10,000.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ruthven Fire Department and Ruthven Ambulance Service.