Woman hospitalized for minor injuries after collision with dump truck in Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman had to be freed from her vehicle and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after colliding with a dump truck in rural Plymouth County.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of a two-vehicle collision at C16 and Hickory Avenue, about 8 miles northwest of Le Mars, around 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a dump truck being driven by Arlie Pick was going west on C16 when a car driven by Kristine Kluver entered the intersection. The two vehicles collided and entered the ditch.

Kluver was trapped in her vehicle. After being freed, she was taken to the hospital for what authorities said believed to be minor injuries. Pick was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.