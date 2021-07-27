Woman hospitalized following train collision near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman received minor injuries after being involved in a train collision two miles northwest of Sioux Center.
According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle was involved in a train crash at 360th Street.
Officials said Elizabeth Blum, 20, of Rock Valley, was driving west on 360th Street and didn’t yield for a train that was heading south on the BNSF Railway. The two struck at the railroad crossing.
Blum was taken to Sioux Center Health for minor injuries.
The vehicle received about $10,000 in damages, and Blum was cited for not stopping at a railway crossing.
The Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Ambulance, and Sioux Center Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office.