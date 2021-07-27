Woman hospitalized following train collision near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman received minor injuries after being involved in a train collision two miles northwest of Sioux Center.

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle was involved in a train crash at 360th Street.

Officials said Elizabeth Blum, 20, of Rock Valley, was driving west on 360th Street and didn’t yield for a train that was heading south on the BNSF Railway. The two struck at the railroad crossing.

2007 Buick Rainier, Photo Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Blum was taken to Sioux Center Health for minor injuries.

The vehicle received about $10,000 in damages, and Blum was cited for not stopping at a railway crossing.

The Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Ambulance, and Sioux Center Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office.