OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash involving a semi-truck and car Friday afternoon.

According to a crash report, just before 11:30 a.m. Heather Tenkley, 45, of Hartley, Iowa, was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Impala westbound on A22 going over the Highway 60 overpass. Tenkley was using her car as a postal carrier vehicle at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

At the same time, a 2004 Freightliner driven by Tanner Doeden, 32, of George, Iowa, was in the turning lane of A22 to turn onto the southbound lane of Highway 60.

Doeden failed to see Tenkley’s car approaching the area and turned left in front of her. Tenkley was unable to stop in time and collided with the passenger side of the semi-truck.

According to investigators, Tenkley suffered serious injuries and had to be extracted from her car and transported to a nearby hospital. Doeden was cited for failure to yield.