Woman hospitalized after vehicle rollover at intersection in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was hospitalized after a vehicle ran a red light at an intersection and struck her SUV, causing her to lose control and roll.

A call came in around 4:24 p.m. of a vehicle rollover at the intersection of 27th Street and Chambers in Sioux City. A SUV was traveling east when another vehicle ran a red light. The vehicle struck the SUV, causing it to lose control and roll on its side.

A woman was the lone occupant in the SUV. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the woman and other information is unknown at this time.

