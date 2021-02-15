Woman hospitalized after vehicle strikes Stanton County snowbank

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was hospitalized due to injuries she sustained after her car hit a snowbank on Saturday.

Around 10 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle incident about 12.5 miles east of Norfolk on U.S. Highway 275.

Officials said Skylin Kinkead, 19, of Fremont, was driving west on Highway 275 when she lost control of her vehicle after trying to pass a DOT snowplow. Her vehicle careened into the north ditch and hit a snow embankment and hillside. Kinkead was unrestrained at the time of the incident.

Kinkead was removed from the wrecked and taken to Faith Regional Health Services for possible back and neck injuries. The passenger denied medical transport.

The incident took place at the same location where a man was arrested for a DWI after rolling his pickup on Friday.