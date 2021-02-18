Woman hospitalized after vehicle rollover car near Alton

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman suffered minor injuries after she hit a bridge guard rail and rolled her vehicle near Alton.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on February 18, at 6:55 a.m, authorities investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 430th Street, two miles north of Alton.

Rachel Vander Schaaf, 24, of Alton, was driving east on 430th Street when she lost control of the vehicle, struck a bridge guardrail, and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its top on a bank of the Floyd River.

Vander Schaaf was transported by private vehicle to Orange City Area Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The Pontiac sustained around $2,000 in damage.