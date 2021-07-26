Woman hospitalized after train, vehicle collision near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle was struck by a train at a railroad crossing near Sioux Center on Monday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on July 26, at 3:25 p.m., authorities investigated a motor vehicle crash on 360th Street, two miles northwest of Sioux Center.

Police said Elizabeth Blum, 20, of Rock Valley, was driving west on 360th Street when she failed to yield to a train traveling south on the BNSF Railway. The two then struck in the railroad crossing.

Blum was taken to Sioux Center Health for treatment of minor injuries. She was cited for failure to stop at a railway crossing.

Police said Blum’s car sustained around $10,000 in damage

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Ambulance and Sioux Center Fire Department.