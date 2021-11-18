Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being freed from a crash in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the crash happened Wednesday at 7:24 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Nebraska Streets.

First responders found a car involved in the crash on its side and the driver, an adult woman, unresponsive. She was freed from the car and taken to MercyOne with Minor injuries

After investigating, police said a Nissan Armada was going wes on 6th Street in the center lane and failed to stop for the red light at the intersection. The Nissan entered the intersection and was hit by a Chrysler Pacifica going north. The collision caused the Nissan to roll onto its side.

The police said they are

Officers are working to see if there was a medical issue with the Nissan driver that may have contributed to the crash. They ruled out impairment due to intoxicating substances.

No charges have been filed at this time pending the completion of the investigation.