Woman hospitalized after crashing into West Lyon school bus, sheriff says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after authorities said she crashed into a school bus about three miles west of Lester, Iowa.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Highway 9 Thursday at 8 a.m.

They said Kristi Ageson, 41, of Lester, was driving a West Lyon school bus on Highway 9 and slowed down for oncoming traffic before making a left turn. Alyssa Sattler, 29, of Rock Rapids, was driving an SUV behind the school bus and hit it.

Sattler was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for possible serious injuries. There were no injures reported on the bus.

The SUV is considered a total loss while the school bus had an estimated $3,000 of damage.

The crash is still being investigated.

Larchwood EMS & Fire, Lyon County Ambulance, Lester Rescue, and Inwood Body assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories