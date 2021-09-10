Woman hospitalized after crashing into West Lyon school bus, sheriff says

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after authorities said she crashed into a school bus about three miles west of Lester, Iowa.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Highway 9 Thursday at 8 a.m.

They said Kristi Ageson, 41, of Lester, was driving a West Lyon school bus on Highway 9 and slowed down for oncoming traffic before making a left turn. Alyssa Sattler, 29, of Rock Rapids, was driving an SUV behind the school bus and hit it.

Sattler was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for possible serious injuries. There were no injures reported on the bus.

The SUV is considered a total loss while the school bus had an estimated $3,000 of damage.

The crash is still being investigated.

Larchwood EMS & Fire, Lyon County Ambulance, Lester Rescue, and Inwood Body assisted the sheriff’s office.