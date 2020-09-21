Woman hospitalized after crash in Sioux County

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – An Orange City woman was hospitalized after losing control of her vehicle two miles east of Sioux Center, Iowa.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday at 4:38 a.m. Nichole Geiwitz, 45, of Orange City, was driving east on 400th Street when she lost control of her vehicle, entered the north ditch, struck a field driveway, and an electrical pole.

Geiwitz was taken by ambulance to Sioux Center Health for treatment of her injuries. Her car sustained $10,000 in damages, with the electrical property having an estimated $500 in damages.

Geiwitz was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department and Sioux Center Ambulance.

