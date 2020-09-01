Woman hospitalized after crash in Lyon County

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Lyon County investigated a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized a woman in Rock Rapids.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s website, the crash occurred at the intersection of S. Adams Street and 1st Avenue in Rock Rapids on August 31 at 8:06 a.m.

James Trei, 69, of Rock Rapids, was attempting to cross 1st Avenue and was struck by Angela Brenneman, 48, of Rock Rapids, driving east on 1st Avenue. Brenneman struck Trei after he failed to yield from a stop sign.

Trei’s vehicle sustained approximately $7000 in damages, while Brenneman’s was considered a total loss.

Brenneman was transported to Avera Rock Rapids to be treated for injuries.

Rock Rapids Fire and Lyon County Ambulance assisted in the incident.

