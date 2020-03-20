Closings
Woman hospitalized after ATV rolled near Orange City

Local News
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured after an ATV they were riding on rolled.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were called to an ATV crass Wednesday night around 7:50 p.m. about two miles southeast of Orange City.

They said that Mark Vande Vegte, 36, of Alton, was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger ATV southbound on Jay Avenue when he attempted to make a U-turn, lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

A passenger, Allison Vande Vegte, 41, of Alton, was taken to the Orange City Hospital for treatment.

Mark Vande Vegte was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle

The sheriff’s office the ATV was not damaged.

