Authorities investigate suspicious death in Plymouth County

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 54 year old woman in Kingsley.

According to a release, the Plymouth County Communications center received a 911 call on October 5 around 11:38 a.m. regarding an unresponsive person at a residence on 111 W. 3rd Street in Kingsley. Emergency crews were dispatched and found the person deceased.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsley Police, and Plymouth County medical examiner Dr. Sheila Holcomb have concluded the death is suspicious and additional investigation is warranted. An autopsy has been scheduled in Ankeny.

The cause of death and exact manner is not known.

An acquaintance of the deceased made the 911 call after discovering the body. The woman’s next of kin is being notified at the time.

No additional information of is given at this time.

Latest Stories