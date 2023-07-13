MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was found dead while fire officials were extinguishing a house fire in Milford, Iowa.

At 7:23 a.m. Thursday morning, the Milford Community Fire Department went to a home on the 1000 block L Avenue for a house fire, according to a release from the fire department.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, they said that they could see smoke leaking from a two-story home in many different locations and soot covered the windows.

Officials said that their hose team entered the building and found the fire in the living room of the home and extinguished it. While the fire was being extinguished, officials said they found the body of a woman.

A second team began ventilating the home and checked for any other hot spots or potential dangers.

The release said that the fire was called in by a neighbor who saw the smoke.

Fire units were at the scene for approximately two hours, the release said.

The Arnolds Park/Okoboji fire department provided mutual aid and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and will be leading the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

The fire department was assisted by the Milford Police Department, Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department, Milford Utilities, Black Hills Energy, Dickinson County Emergency Management, and the Dickinson County Communications Center.