Woman found assaulted on side of road in rural Plymouth County

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a possible assault after a woman was found at a rural intersection in Plymouth County.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report Monday around 4:15 p.m. of a victim of an assault found about six miles west of Hinton at the intersection of C60 and Granite Avenue.

An ambulance was dispatched to the area as were deputies with the sheriff’s office.

A woman was found at the intersection. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The deputies believed that the woman was assaulted in Sioux City and then driven and dropped off at the intersection. A passing motorist later found her and called authorities.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Sioux City Police Department, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.