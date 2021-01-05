Woman flown to hospital after crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was hospitalized for serious injuries following a crash near Sioux Center.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday at 2:58 p.m., they investigated a crash at the Highway 10 and Highway 75 intersection. The intersection is three miles south of Sioux Center.

Officials stated that Larry Sorensen, 60, of Hastings, Nebraska, was driving south on Highway 75 in a semi-tractor pulling a freight trailer. Josalyn Van Egdom, 18, of Hawarden, was driving west on Highway 10 and drove into the intersection where the two vehicles struck.

A passenger from the westbound vehicle, Linda Van Egdom, 73, of Hawarden, was flown by Avera Careflight to Sanforn USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls to treat serious injuries.

The semi-tractor received approximately $20,000 in damge, and the westbound vehicle sustained approximately $10,000 in damage.

Van Egdom-Briggs was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

Sioux Center Fire Department, Sioux Center Rescue, Sioux Center Ambulance, Maurice Fire Department, Maurice Rescue, Sioux Center Police Department, and Orange City Police Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.