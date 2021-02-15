Woman flees from rollover crash near Hornick, found in stranger’s home

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested on Saturday after fleeing from the scene of a rollover SUV incident and hiding in a nearby home.

According to court documents, around 3:35 a.m., Andrea Gross, 39, of Mapleton, was driving an SUV near the intersection at Old Highway 141 and Hancock Avenue, about three miles east of Hornick, when the vehicle rolled into a ditch.

After fleeing from the scene, officials noticed a single set of footprints leading to a home on Hancock Avenue. The house had a broken basement window.

Gross was found inside a bedroom closet after officials received a warrant for the residence. Once located, Gross admitted she didn’t know whose house she was in.

Gross’ Iowa driver’s license is barred, and the window will cost about $300 to replace.

Gross was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, trespassing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and driving while barred. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.