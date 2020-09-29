Woman escapes injuries after rollover near Stanton

Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman avoided fatal injuries on Monday after rolling her vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene of a rollover three miles east of Stanton around 4 p.m. Monday.

Kate Hill, 38, of Stanton was driving east when she lost control and left the road, rolling her vehicle in a ditch and hitting several trees.

Hill was not wearing a seatbelt but did not suffer any major injuries. Her vehicle was deemed a total loss.

Hill declined medical transportation at the scene.

