Woman escapes injuries after rollover near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman avoided fatal injuries on Monday after rolling her vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.
According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene of a rollover three miles east of Stanton around 4 p.m. Monday.
Kate Hill, 38, of Stanton was driving east when she lost control and left the road, rolling her vehicle in a ditch and hitting several trees.
Hill was not wearing a seatbelt but did not suffer any major injuries. Her vehicle was deemed a total loss.
Hill declined medical transportation at the scene.
