SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – A 46-year-old woman drowned Saturday afternoon while going for a swim in Brown’s Lake.

Authorities were called to the lake around 4:15 P.M., learning the woman had been out on a boat with family members and was unable to swim back.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department, Woodbury County Conservation, Salix Ambulance Service, and Iowa DNR were all on scene.

The victim was later airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland, where she succumbed to her injuries.