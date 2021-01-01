Woman dies in overnight Sioux City shooting, others injured

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman is dead and several others are injured after an overnight shooting in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they received reports of a shots fired in the 2600 block of South Walker Street in Sioux City Friday 12:49 a.m.

Officers arrived and determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence at 2637 South Walker Street. Inside, officers found victims inside, including an 18-year-old female who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

There were several other victims that were also shot. They are being treated at Sioux City hospitals.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Police are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department. You can make an anonymous tip about a crime by calling Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a tip online.

The Sioux City Police Department will provide more details at a press conference at 12 p.m.