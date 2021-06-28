Woman dies during rollover crash near Lennox, South Dakota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LENNOX, S.D. (KCAU) – A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash near Lennox, South Dakota, on Friday.

The crash took place near the intersection of 279th Street and 464th Avenue about two miles west of Lennox Friday around 12:50 p.m., according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Mary Rebar, 78, of Chancellor, South Dakota, was driving a car east on 279th Street, a gravel road, when she lost control, going into the ditch and rolling.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories