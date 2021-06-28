Woman dies during rollover crash near Lennox, South Dakota

LENNOX, S.D. (KCAU) – A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash near Lennox, South Dakota, on Friday.

The crash took place near the intersection of 279th Street and 464th Avenue about two miles west of Lennox Friday around 12:50 p.m., according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Mary Rebar, 78, of Chancellor, South Dakota, was driving a car east on 279th Street, a gravel road, when she lost control, going into the ditch and rolling.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.