SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman died after suffering life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office, emergency responders were sent to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at 4 p.m. near mile marker 132 on I-29.

Officials say that there were two occupants when the vehicle left the roadway on the west side of the southbound lane. The vehicle rolled causing Ashley Bond to be ejected from the vehicle.

The release specified that Bond was taken to a nearby hospital in a helicopter, but was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The release did not mention whether the other person in the vehicle sustained any injuries, but they reportedly refused medical attention.

The accident is currently under investigation and no additional details are available, according to the release.

Additional responding agencies include the Iowa DOT, Iowa State Patrol, Woodbury County EOC, Salix EMS, and Sloan EMS.