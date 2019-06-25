Woman charged in connection to fatal South Sioux hit-and-run

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night, and the suspected driver was later arrested in Sioux City for driving drunk.

Lt. Doug Adams of the South Sioux City Police Department said that Antonia Lopez De Ramirez, 62, was crossing B Street near the 15th Street intersection in South Sioux City Monday night just before 9. While crossing, a northbound vehicle hit her and left the scene.

Lopez De Ramirez was taken to MercyOne hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Adams said the Sioux City Police Department later recovered the suspected vehicle after an unrelated incident.

Court documents said that Maria Gonzalez Diego, 19, of Sioux City, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on the 1300 block of Summit Street in Sioux City just before 11 p.m. Monday when a concerned citizen called authorities, saying she was all over the road and nearly hitting other cars.

Officers later found Maria Gonzalez Diego walking away from her vehicle. They noticed she had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, impaired balance, and an odor of alcohol on her breath. She failed field sobriety tests and blew a .292 blood-alcohol content in a preliminary breath test. Her license was revoked for a previous OWI conviction. She is additionally supposed to have an ignition interlock device equipped on her car.

Gonzalez Diego was arrested and charged with an OWI and driving with a revoked license in Iowa. She faces an additional OWI charge as well. She is being held on a bond of $11,500.

Adams said Gonzalez Diego was charged in Nebraska for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while under the influence-2nd offense, and motor vehicle homicide.