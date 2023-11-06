SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has died after officials say she experienced medical issues at the Woodbury County Jail.

Asiana Primeaux, 27, of Marty, South Dakota, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on drug charges, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Later on in the morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Department of Criminal Investigation due to jail staff seeing Primeaux experiencing a medical issue. The timing of the incident has not been officially released, but court documents indicate that the incident would have happened sometime between 3 a.m. when she was booked into the jail and 10:08 a.m. when her release to the hospital was signed.

Primeaux was taken to a Sioux City hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy with the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has been scheduled. No additional details have been revealed at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.