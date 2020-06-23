Woman dead after Yankton crash, man injured

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – One person died and another was injured after a crash in Yankton Monday night.

The crash happened on 4th and Summit Streets in Yankton around 10:50 p.m., according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety

Officials said a car was going west on 4th Street and failed to follow the right-hand curve onto Summit Street. The car then collided with a pickup going east.

Both drivers were taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. The driver of the car, a 35-year-old woman later died. The pickup driver, a 32-year-old man had injuries that are not life-threatening. Neither driver wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Names of the drivers have not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

