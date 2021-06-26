Woman dead after crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Officials said a woman has died as a result of an early-morning crash near Elk Point on Saturday.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at 3:42 a.m., a vehicle was traveling south on I-29 north of Elk Point. The vehicle entered the median, went across both southbound lanes, entered the west ditch, and rolled.

A 38-year-old woman was thrown from the vehicle as officials claimed she was not wearing a seat belt, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. The identity of the deceased woman is not being released at this moment.