Woman dead after crash near Elk Point

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Officials said a woman has died as a result of an early-morning crash near Elk Point on Saturday.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at 3:42 a.m., a vehicle was traveling south on I-29 north of Elk Point. The vehicle entered the median, went across both southbound lanes, entered the west ditch, and rolled.

A 38-year-old woman was thrown from the vehicle as officials claimed she was not wearing a seat belt, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. The identity of the deceased woman is not being released at this moment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories