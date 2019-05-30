Woman dead after being hit by car in Sioux City Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman has died after being hit by a car Thursday in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that officers were called to the 4600 block of Chartham Lane for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Thursday around 11 a.m.

Emergency responders took a woman to UnityPoint St. Luke's where she later died from her injuries

The woman's name is not being released at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.

