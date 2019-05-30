Woman dead after being hit by car in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman has died after being hit by a car Thursday in Sioux City.
The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that officers were called to the 4600 block of Chartham Lane for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Thursday around 11 a.m.
Emergency responders took a woman to UnityPoint St. Luke's where she later died from her injuries
The woman's name is not being released at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.
More Stories
-
Twelve people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a…
-
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Food Truck Fridays are back as trucks…
-
People in South Sioux City are being…