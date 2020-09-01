Woman claims falling asleep driving after rollover in O’Brien County

MONETA, Iowa (KCAU) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a crash after a woman fell asleep at the wheel, rolling her vehicle.

According to a release, Rachel Martinez, 33, was driving east on B24 in O’Brien County on August 31 near Moneta, Iowa when she lost control on 360th Street and entered the ditch and rolled her car, coming to a rest on its wheels in the ditch.

Martinez claimed she had fallen asleep while driving. She was tended to by Spencer Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries. Her vehicle was deemed a total loss.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Spencer Ambulance Service and Everly Fire Department.

