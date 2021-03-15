Woman charged with OWI after eluding police with children in vehicle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was arrested after Sioux City police said she lead them on a pursuit while intoxicated with two children in the vehicle.

According to court documents, on Saturday around 11:42 p.m., Elisha Dobbins, 33, of Sioux Falls, was driving recklessly in the 600 block of 3rd Street, weaving in and out of traffic. When police attempted to pull her over, she led authorities on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Once authorities got behind Dobbins’ vehicle, she pulled over. Police said they could smell alcohol coming from her breath. Dobbins’ balance was unsteady and her speech was slurred; she failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and refused a breath test, blood sample, and independent testing for blood. Police also found two children in the backseat, and a bottle of beer was found in the center counsel along with a six-pack on the floor.

Dobbins was charged with eluding, a Class D felony, child endangerment, two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and first offense operating while under the influence. a serious misdemeanor. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $10,000 bond.