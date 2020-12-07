Woman charged with murder of Norfolk man after stabbing

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman has been charged with murder after police said she stabbed a Norfolk man overnight.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue took a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 1300 block of Impala Drive in Norfolk Monday at 12:02 a.m.

Norfolk Police found the victim, identified as Roger Saul, 41, of Norfolk, and determined that he had succumbed to the stabbing injury and died at the scene. This was confirmed by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

A witness told authorities that Saul and Latessa Thomas, 24, of Niobrara, were both at the residence and began arguing. This resulted in Thomas grabbing a knife from the kitchen and threatening Saul with it. She then stabbed Saul in the neck and left the residence.

A few hours later, officers found Thomas in the 1400 block of Country Club Road and placed her under arrest for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The police said there are no other suspects or threats to the community.

Thomas was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.