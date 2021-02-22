Woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Crawford County death

DOW CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a death that occurred in Crawford County.

According to court documents, Beth Guzman, 44, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Jeremy Frank.

On February 21, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call from a concerned citizen about the welfare of a friend. When deputies arrived at 504 East Fulton in Dow City, Iowa, at the residence of Frank and Guzman, they discovered Frank, who was unresponsive and bleeding.

Frank was shot once in the upper torso. He died of his injuries caused by this gunshot wound.

During Guzman’s interview, she admitted to shooting a handgun numerous times at Frank, hitting him at least once. Guzman said that Frank and she had gotten into an altercation sometime around 5:30 pm on February 21 at his place of employment in Denison.



Guzman stated that she went home, armed herself with a handgun, and waited for Frank to arrive. Based on additional interviews, it is believed that Frank arrived at the home he shared with Guzman in Dow City at approximately 8 p.m. Guzman stated that as soon as Frank entered the house

he began yelling and when he reached the bedroom she started shooting at him. Guzman stated she followed Frank and continued to shoot at him while he tried to exit the home.



Guzman did give an account of where she hid the handgun and shell casings after the shooting took place. Guzman also admitted to altering the crime scene in an attempt to conceal it.



Frank was able to make it to his vehicle and drive a short distance away from the residence before dying to his injuries.



An autopsy is pending at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

This investigation is being conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the Crawford County Attorney’s Office. Assisting with the incident include the Denison Police Department, Dow City EMS and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.



This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.