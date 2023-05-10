ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Inessa Lyons

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a hospital in Onowa after a man, Derek Webster, Jr, allegedly needed medical attention for a stab wound.

Webster showed up at the hospital with his girlfriend Inessa Lyons. Initially, Webster told police that he was stabbed at a local bar and Lyons allegedly backed up his claims.

Officers began looking into the stabbing by conducting interviews and examining the place where Lyons and Webster live. Lyons then allegedly confessed to stabbing Webster, Jr at their residence.

“Lyons stated that Webster, Jr had been harassing her to transport him to a store to purchase more alcohol, which after repeatedly denying his requests, stabbed him with a knife while they were both in the kitchen area,” the criminal complaint reads.

Lyons has since been taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and willful injury. Webster, Jr is in stable condition at a Sioux City hospital.