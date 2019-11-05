Woman charged in South Sioux vehicular homicide changes plea to Sioux City OWI

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman charged with vehicular homicide in South Sioux City, Nebraska has pleaded guilty to drunk driving in Sioux City, Iowa.

Maria Gonzalez-Diego has changed her plea of operating while intoxicated-second offense to guilty in Woodbury County District Court on October 30. She originally pleaded not guilty.

She will be sentenced of the second offense OWI February 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Gonzalez-Diego is accused of vehicular homicide in South Sioux City. She allegedly drove a vehicle and hit a South Sioux City woman the night of June 24. Authorities said Antonia Lopez De Ramirez, 62, was crossing B Street near the 15th Street intersection in South Sioux City Monday when Gonzalez-Diego’s vehicle hit her and left the scene. Lopez De Ramirez later died at a hospital.

Gonzalez-Diego is being housed in the Dakota County Jail in Dakota City, Nebraska.