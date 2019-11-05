Woman charged in South Sioux vehicular homicide changes plea to Sioux City OWI

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Maria Gonzalez Diego
Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman charged with vehicular homicide in South Sioux City, Nebraska has pleaded guilty to drunk driving in Sioux City, Iowa.

Maria Gonzalez-Diego has changed her plea of operating while intoxicated-second offense to guilty in Woodbury County District Court on October 30. She originally pleaded not guilty.

She will be sentenced of the second offense OWI February 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Gonzalez-Diego is accused of vehicular homicide in South Sioux City. She allegedly drove a vehicle and hit a South Sioux City woman the night of June 24. Authorities said Antonia Lopez De Ramirez, 62, was crossing B Street near the 15th Street intersection in South Sioux City Monday when Gonzalez-Diego’s vehicle hit her and left the scene. Lopez De Ramirez later died at a hospital.

Gonzalez-Diego is being housed in the Dakota County Jail in Dakota City, Nebraska.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories