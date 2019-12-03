Woman charged in South Sioux City fatal hit-and-run pleads not guilty

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman accused of a South Sioux City hit and run that killed a woman pleaded not guilty.

Maria Gonzalez-Diego, 19, of Sioux City, appeared in Dakota County District Court in Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday morning. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and motor vehicle homicide.

Gonzalez-Diego is accused of hitting Antonia Lopez de Ramirez with her car in July 2019 in South Sioux City and then leaving the scene. Lopez de Ramirez later died from her injuries.

Pre-trial for Gonzalez-Diego will take place on Jan. 7, 2020, at 9 a.m. She already pleaded guilty to OWI charges in Woodbury District Court in October.