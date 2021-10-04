Woman caused $8,000 in damage to Sioux City streetlights, court documents report

SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly damaged light poles.

According to court documents, Audrey Vandall, 32, was walking from 16th and Grandview Friday around 10:30 p.m. when she shook a light pole, causing it to break the housing and the bulb out of the socket.

She then walked to 16th and Douglas and allegedly shook two more light poles, causing them to also break. While walking down the street, Vandall swung a dog leash, hitting an SUV and denting the driver-side door.

Vandall was found further down the street. Documents said she admitted to causing the damage. Officers believed Vandall was drunk and a breathalyzer test a blood-alcohol content of 0.18.

Damage to the street lights is estimated of $8,000. Damage to the SUV door is estimated at $300.

Vandall was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3000 bond.